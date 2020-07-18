Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 34.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,083,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

