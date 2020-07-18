Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,920 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

