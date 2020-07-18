Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,006 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HIG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

