Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:EQC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 129.65, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

