Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $259.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.83. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

