Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 90,226 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,226 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

