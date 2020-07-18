Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 25th, Tito Serafini sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $9,944.80.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12.
  • On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

BCEL opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atreca by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atreca by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of Welltower Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of Welltower Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Fifth Third Bancorp Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report