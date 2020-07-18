Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Tito Serafini sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $9,944.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

BCEL opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atreca by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atreca by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

