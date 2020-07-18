Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after buying an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

