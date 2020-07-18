Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 182.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

