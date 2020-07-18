UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Sells $219,711.57 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UNF stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

