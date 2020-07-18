Robert Natter Sells 250,000 Shares of Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) Stock

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) insider Robert Natter sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$248,250.00 ($170,034.25).

Robert Natter also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.38. Novonix Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of A$1.54 ($1.05).

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

