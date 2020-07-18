Russell B. Kuhlman Sells 26,000 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $9.10 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

