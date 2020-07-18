Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Major Shareholder Sells $241,801.60 in Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $241,801.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $540,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $45,955.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.