Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,924 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a PE ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

