Royal Bank of Canada Has $732,000 Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of James River Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.