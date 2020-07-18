Royal Bank of Canada Has $736,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 558,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

