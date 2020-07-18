Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Pacira Biosciences worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

PCRX stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,778.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $682,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock worth $6,020,430 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

