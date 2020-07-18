Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 172,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $296.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

