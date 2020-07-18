Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.