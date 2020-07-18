Royal Bank of Canada Has $738,000 Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

