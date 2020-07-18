GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

