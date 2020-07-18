Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP opened at $17.78 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.26.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. Research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.25%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

