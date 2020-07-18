Royal Bank of Canada Has $744,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $5,442,549.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. Insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock worth $43,391,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

