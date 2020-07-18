Royal Bank of Canada Buys 498 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Investors Title worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Investors Title by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC opened at $122.01 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.22.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

