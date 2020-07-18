Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AXT were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 202,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,737.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

