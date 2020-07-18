Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 99.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.93 and a beta of 1.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

