Royal Bank of Canada Has $754,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $13.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

