Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,309 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Gladstone Land worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 million, a P/E ratio of -321.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

