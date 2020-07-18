iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 333.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $59.39 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

