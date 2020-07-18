Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 399,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.06 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

