Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,839 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

