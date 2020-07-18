Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPGE opened at $55.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

