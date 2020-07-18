Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,518 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Banner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

