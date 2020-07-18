HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $89.01 on Thursday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

