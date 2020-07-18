Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,468,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of INT stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

