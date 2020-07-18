Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $124.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of FTNT opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 103.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

