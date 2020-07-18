Royal Bank of Canada Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 138.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FELE stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

