Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,387 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KEMET were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KEMET by 117.9% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

