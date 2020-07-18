Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

