KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $35.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of KKR opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -874.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

