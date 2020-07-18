Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 748 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

