Royal Bank of Canada Sells 339 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 150,000.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 298,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $52.37 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

