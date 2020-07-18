Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 180.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

