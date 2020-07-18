Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of EDF opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.