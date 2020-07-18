Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,594,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

