42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Compugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

