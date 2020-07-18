38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

