21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

NYSEARCA CLOU opened at $21.76 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

