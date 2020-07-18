21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

NYSEARCA CLOU opened at $21.76 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc
42,543 Shares in Compugen Ltd. Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
38,714 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
21,357 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc
