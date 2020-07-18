Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after buying an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

