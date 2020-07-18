Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter.

BAR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

